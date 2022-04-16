INDIA

Work for seaweed park to commence after allotment of land by TN govt: Union Minister

A seaweed park will be set up in Tamil Nadu once the state government allots the necessary land, said Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district, Murugan said that for the first time in the country, a seaweed park will be set up in Tamil Nadu to improve the livelihood of fishermen.

He said work will commence soon after the state government would allot land for the facility.

According to Murugan, the Tamil Nadu government has been requested to set aside space for a Special Economic Zone for seaweed farming and the work will commence after the state government selects the site.

He also said a project to would be implemented under the Prime Minister’s Matsya Sampada Yojana to increase fish stocks in Rameswaram and Mandapam areas.

Murugan said about Rs 20,000 crore is to be invested in the state for fisheries projects such as cold storage, setting up of fish processing plant and deep sea aquaculture.

He said Rs 1,500 would be provided as relief assistance on behalf of the Central Government during the fishing ban period and a group insurance scheme would be implemented for fishermen.

