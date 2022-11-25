The work on India’s first-ever Night Sky Sanctuary, being set up by CSIR under Union Ministry of Science & Technology, in Ladakh’s Hanle is going on in full swing and shall be complete in over a month’s time, an official said on Friday.

The Night Sky Sanctuary will attract tourists from across the world over to picturesque Ladakh and also boost astro-tourism in the region.

It came out as Jitendra Singh, MoS, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions as Lt. Governor of Ladakh, R.K. Mathur called on him at North Block on Friday.

This was a follow-up to the meeting held between the two in the month of September this year, when the Union Minister had announced that the setting up of India’s first-ever “Night Sky Sanctuary” in Ladakh, the Dark Sky Reserve will be completed within 3 months.

The two leaders also discussed a wide range of development related issues pertaining to the Union Territory.

R.K. Mathur apprised the Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh about the Rozgar Mela held on October 31 in Ladakh where the UT Administration gave away appointment letters to around 1,000 local youth, furthering the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give jobs to the deserving youth of the country.

In a unique and first-of-its-kind initiative, the Department of Science & Technology (DST), has undertaken to set up India’s first-ever “Night Sky Sanctuary” in Ladakh.

The proposed Dark Sky Reserve will be located at Hanle in Ladakh as a part of Changthang Wildlife Sanctuary. It will boost Astro tourism in India and will be one of the world’s highest-located sites for optical, infra-red, and gamma-ray telescopes.

