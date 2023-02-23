Work on the construction of the Kukrail Night Safari and zoological park in Lucknow will start soon with the initial budgetary allocation of Rs 50 crore.

According to forest officers, though the total cost of the project is Rs 1,600 crore but the budgetary provision will enable the forest department to initiate the construction work.

Principal chief conservator of forest, Mamta Dubey, said: “The project plan has been sent to the Central Zoo Authority for approval and the process is in an advanced stage. We hope to get permission in the next 15 days.”

The night safari and zoo will be built on 2027 hectares land in Kukrail.

It will be the first urban night safari in the country and will help in promotion of ecotourism and generation of revenue.

The Lucknow zoo will also be shifted to the new location.

