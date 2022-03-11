SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Work on TAPI project to resume soon: Taliban

By NewsWire
0
0

The Taliban government said work on the TurkmenistanAfghanistanPakistanIndia (TAPI) gas pipeline will resume soon and rejected a media report claiming the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has paused all activities related to the project.

The report by a Pakistani news outlet citing an official from the country’s Energy Ministry said the ADB had “paused all due diligence and processing activities of TAPI pending the official recognition of the Islamic Emirate by the UN and major global economies”.

On Thursday, Ahmad Wali Haqmal, a spokesman for the Taliban’s Ministry of Finance, rejected the report and said the ADB was active in a consultative capacity while is it “mainly owned by Turkmenistan”, TOLO News reported.

The TAPI gas pipeline is planned to span 1,680 km and connect Afghanistan’s Herat and Kandahar provinces with Pakistan and India.

Afghanistan will pay 5 per cent of the project’s expenses.

Earlier the Islamic Emirate had announced that it will resume the TAPI pipeline project this spring.

20220311-095405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.