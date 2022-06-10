SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Work on TAPI to resume within next 4 months: Taliban

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan announced that work on the TAPI, or the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India, Pipeline project will resume within four months.

In a statement, Esmatullah Burhan, spokesman of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP), said land acquisition was an obstacle that had delayed the implementation of the project so far, reports TOLO News.

“There is no problem about the procedure. Around 15 per cent of the procedure remains, which is a technical process that will be solved soon,” he said.

The Ministry of Economy said the project will help in the development of the Afghan economy.

“The TAPI project is considered one of the important projects to boost the economy. The implementation of this project will cause further political and security cooperation in the region, particularly among these four countries,” said Habib Rahman, a spokesman for the Ministry.

The proposal of the TAPI Project was made in the 1990s but for several reasons, including long-time conflicts, it is yet to be implemented, TOLO News reported.

In 2018 the practical work on TAPI started, but it was again postponed due to unknown reasons.

The TAPI gas pipeline is planned to span 1,680 km and connect Afghanistan’s Herat and Kandahar provinces with Pakistan and India.

