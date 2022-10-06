Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said the work related to the Global City being developed over approximately 1,080 acres in Gurugram would be completed at the earliest.

“A single-window system would be adopted to execute all the works related to this. All companies with whom talks have been held regarding this projects have demanded that the work that is to be done through the government should be completed at the earliest,” he told the media here.

The Chief Minister said for this project, the industries will not have to make rounds to get electricity, water, and any other permission, as all these will be given through the single-window system.

He assured the companies that they will not face any difficulty while working on the project. Also the companies will have to show the progress of construction within three years, he added.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said the plots in Global City will be sold in mixed land use format. As per the demand of the industry, allotment of the plots will be done. Plots up to 100 acres, 50 acres, 20 acres, and five acres will be allotted to the industries.

“An investment of about Rs 1 lakh crore is likely to come in the state through this city. This will create new employment opportunities. HSIIDC is a developer in this Global City project. Road, water, and other arrangements will be provided by them only. The construction on the plot is to be done only by those companies who will invest in this project,” he added.

Regarding his three-day just-concluded Dubai visit, Khattar said the tour was a ‘mission tour’ to make Haryana a leading destination for investors and to create a business environment.

He said in a bid to promote Haryana as a leading investment destination, Invest Haryana Roadshow was organised in Dubai which drew an overwhelmingly enthusiastic response from the business community there.

Besides this, the tour also aimed to explore skill-based employment opportunities for the youth.

“Talks have been held with eight placement companies to provide employment opportunities to the youth. Talks are also being held with companies for providing skilled and semi-skilled manpower from Haryana. We are ready to even impart necessary training,” he said.

The government is ready to extend cooperation to these companies willing to setup their skill training centres in Haryana, said the Chief Minister.

20221006-191203