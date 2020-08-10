Work towards ‘Bicycle in 2022’, Akhilesh tells SP supporters

Lucknow, Aug 10 (IANS) With Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections still around two years away, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has exhorted party cadres and supporters to work towards bringing the SP again to power in the state in 2022 and asserted preference for socialist economy.

In a letter released to all party cadres digitally in the presence of senior SP leaders, the former Chief Minister said that his party’s mantra for the electoral battle would be ’22 mein bicycle’ or ‘bicycle in 2020’. The SP’s poll symbol is ‘bicycle’.

He said that a fight between democracy and a mindset to showcase oneself as the most powerful was currently on in the country.

“It is time for the people to decide if upholding democratic values is more important or a party which wants to forcibly enforce its decisions on people in general, or a particular group,” Akhilesh said.

The letter also lists issues and policies that need the immediate attention of the people for their better future and highlights the alleged failures of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The letter said that the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi, Ram Manohar Lohia, Loknayak Jai Prakash Narayan, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Chaudhary Charan Singh about India are yet to come true and it was time for the people of the state and the country to decide what is better for them.

“India can be ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) only by discarding a capitalist economy and adopting a socialist economy. Both the BJP and the Congress have ruled the country from time to time and only consolidated the idea of a capitalist economy, as a result of which poverty and price rise are rampant,” the Samajwadi Party leader said in the letter.

Akhilesh said that the Samajwadi Party is in favour of digital transformation, which is the need of the hour. He said it was this belief that prompted the then SP government to distribute 18 lakh laptops to students from all sections of society in Uttar Pradesh.

“It were these laptops that elped the students to explore business ventures and pursue their studies,” the former Chief Minister said.

He said that launch of ‘Dial 100’ and ‘1090 Women Powerline’ along with ‘102 Ambulance’ was only an extension of his government’s resolve to digitally improve things and services.

–IANS

amita/tsb