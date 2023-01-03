Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to ‘Jnana Yogi’ Siddeshwar Swamiji of Jnanayogashrama, who passed away on January 2.

Siddeshwar Swamiji, 82, died of age-related ailments at his ashram.

Arrangements have been made for the devotees to pay their last respects to his mortal remains till Tuesday 4.30 p.m. Siddeshwar Swamiji’s last rites will be performed on the ashram premises as per his wishes.

PM Modi stated: “Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti.”

Union Minister for Coal, Mining and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that he had paid a visit to Siddeshwar Swamiji two days ago. “I had prayed to god for his recovery. His simplicity, noble speeches, which reached crores of people, have earned a permanent place for the swamiji in the hearts of devotees. To tread in the path laid down by the swamiji is the greatest respect one can give him,” he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “We have lost a proponent of truth, saint and a renouncer. We have lost our physical form. We shall carry out his final rites and procession with all the peace and honor.”

Siddeshwar Swamiji had crores of followers in Karnataka and Maharashtra. He had refused the honour of a Padma Shri by the Central government. He had written a letter to PM Modi and humbly explained why he was not for the awards and recognition and thanked him for choosing to honour him. The swamiji had written many books and was known as the walking god.

