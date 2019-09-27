Worker committed suicide, says Facebook amid protests

San Francisco, Sep 28 (IANS) Facebook has termed death of an employee at its Menlo Park campus as suicide after a protest and a vigil march were held outside its headquarters.

There were rumours that 38-year-old Qin Chen, who jumped from a building at the campus on September 19, may have endured bullying at Facebook.

In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We are saddened by the tragic news that we lost one of our employees, Qin Chen, to suicide last week at our Menlo Park headquarters. And, we are doing everything we can to support his family and loved ones during this time”.

On Twitter, a group called “Justice for Qin” shared photos of the protest and vigil held on behalf of Qin Chen late Thursday, The Almanac Online reported on Friday.

The group is demanding an internal investigation into the work conditions at Facebook, calling their campaign “We deserve the truth”.

“Voice needs to be heard! Action needs to be taken! We deserve the TRUTH! Say NO to toxic workplace!#Facebook #protest,” the group tweeted.

“We urge full investigation and further action from Facebook to prevent future tragedies,” they added.

Facebook declined to comment on whether an internal investigation was being conducted.

