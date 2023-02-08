INDIA

Worker killed in accident at chemical factory in Hyderabad

One worker was killed and two others injured in an accident in a chemical factory at Jeedimetla, here on Wednesday.

Three workers accidentally fell into a chemical container at the plant in the industrial area. One of them died while two others were admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, a major fire broke out in a pharma company in Sangareddy district. The accident occurred at Lee Pharma plant at Gaddapotharam industrial area in Jinnaram mandal.

The fire started from the drumyard on the plant premises. A multiple fire engines rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Two workers were reported to be injured in the incident. They were admitted to a hospital.

The cause of the fire was not known.

In another development, state minister T. Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday visited the building which was gutted in a huge fire last month in Secunderabad. The six-storied commercial building was demolished last week.

The minister visited the houses adjoining the building and interacted with the residents. He directed officials to take all necessary steps to ensure that people return to their houses as soon as possible.

Srinivas Yadav said steps would be taken to provide Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia each to the families of three persons who were killed in the fire. He said the government would take strong action against the traders using houses for commercial purposes or as warehouses.

