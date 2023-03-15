INDIA

Workers involved in transport of solid waste to strike on March 20

NewsWire
0
0

Workers involved in transport of solid waste in Bengaluru on Wednesday announced that they will protest on March 20 demanding confirmation of their services by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The strike is likely to hit the garbage collection across the city.

The workers’ association stated that the drivers and helpers of compact vehicles, auto-tipper vehicles are demanding direct payment and confirmation of their services by the BBMP.

The workers had staged a protest last week and after the government gave them assurance, the protest was withdrawn.

Since the demands were not met, the workers will stage a protest again, the association said.

A memorandum has been submitted by the Akhila Bharata Kendriya Karmika Sanghagala Okkoota in this regard to the Joint Commissioner of BBMP.

The workers, 593 compact vehicle drivers, 9,300 auto tipper drivers and helpers, 1,800 loaders are demanding confirmation of their services.

The workers alleged that they are not getting minimum wages, ESI and PF services. They alleged that BBMP has not provided them with protection equipment resulting in many workers facing health challenges.

20230315-130604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    How can settlement be reopened, Rs 50 cr lying undisbursed: SC...

    Priyanka still in custody after 28 hours, tweets to Modi

    Now, E-pass mandatory for travel to Tamil Nadu

    BMC launches WhatsApp Chatbot for civic services