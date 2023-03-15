Workers involved in transport of solid waste in Bengaluru on Wednesday announced that they will protest on March 20 demanding confirmation of their services by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The strike is likely to hit the garbage collection across the city.

The workers’ association stated that the drivers and helpers of compact vehicles, auto-tipper vehicles are demanding direct payment and confirmation of their services by the BBMP.

The workers had staged a protest last week and after the government gave them assurance, the protest was withdrawn.

Since the demands were not met, the workers will stage a protest again, the association said.

A memorandum has been submitted by the Akhila Bharata Kendriya Karmika Sanghagala Okkoota in this regard to the Joint Commissioner of BBMP.

The workers, 593 compact vehicle drivers, 9,300 auto tipper drivers and helpers, 1,800 loaders are demanding confirmation of their services.

The workers alleged that they are not getting minimum wages, ESI and PF services. They alleged that BBMP has not provided them with protection equipment resulting in many workers facing health challenges.

