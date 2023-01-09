HEALTHWORLD

Workers making test kits clash with police at factory in China

NewsWire
0
0

Workers clashed with police at a Covid test kit factory in China, showed videos posted on social media, media reports said.

The protest started on Saturday after a sudden announcement of layoffs and disputes over wages in the south-western city of Chongqing, the BBC reported.

Some videos were filmed at Zybio, a company specialising in in-vitro diagnostic reagents and equipment.

China’s end to its zero-Covid policy has seen requirements for negative test results dropped across the country, BBC reported.

In one video, hundreds of workers could be seen gathering outside the factory, some of them shouting: “Give us our money back!”

Boxes of antigen test kits could be seen strewn on the ground.

Some videos suggest later at night some protesters threw chairs, crates and traffic cones at a group of riot police deployed at the scene, forcing the officers to retreat.

“It is only right and proper that you need to pay money back if you owe others, this is the road of demanding unpaid salary,” captions on the videos read, the BBC reported.

Posts online said the protest started on Saturday morning, when workers were told they were effectively laid off and that salaries would not correspond to those promised by the workers’ agents.

Although political demonstrations are rare in China, protests over labour issues and demonstrations targeting specific companies occur frequently.

China’s rigid zero-Covid policy eventually led to widespread protests in November and the government announced a liftig of most restrictions soon after, BBC reported.

20230109-174403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal’s daily Covid cases, deaths surge for 3rd straight day

    TN CM proposes 2 week complete Covid-19 lockdown

    WHO donates medical supplies to Nigeria over severe flooding

    Common antacids may hinder lung cancer treatment