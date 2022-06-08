Workers of two airports in Paris, Roissy-Charles de Gaulle and Orly, are going on strike this Wednesday and Thursday to demand higher wages, the airport authority Paris Airports announced.

Paris Airports on Wednesday suggests passengers be at airport at least three hours before an international flight and two hours before a domestic or medium-haul flight, since there will be a longer queue waiting time, Xinhua news agency reported.

Passengers may anticipate flight delays on Wednesday, the airport authority said.

The French Civil Aviation Authority (DGAC) has requested airlines to reduce their flight programme on Thursday to and from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Paris Airports also announced that one quarter of flights will be canceled on Thursday. Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the flight schedule.

20220609-045201