Activision Blizzard workers have announced that they will walk out of work on April 4 after the company dropped its vaccine mandate ahead of a return to work in the coming months.

An e-mail from Activision Blizzard Chief Administrative Office Brian Bulatao was leaked that revealed that Covid-19 vaccine requirements were dropped effective immediately.

“Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen businesses and other indoor venues across the US lift vaccine requirements, and we feel it is important to align our site protocols with local guidance,” Bulatao wrote in the email.

Bulatao said he wants everyone returning to in-person work in the coming weeks and that employees with “personal circumstances” should contact their manager and HRBP.

Bulato’s e-mail was met with some harsh criticism from Activision Blizzard employees, both past and present.

The ABK Workers Alliance, a group that formed following Activision Blizzard’s initial sexual harassment lawsuit from last year, had announced the walkout on Friday.

“As part of returning to office, Blizzard and Activision Blizzard held several feedback sessions and polls over the course of three months, at the end of which they decided to mandate the vaccine for workers coming into office,” a representative for ABK Workers Alliance told Polygon.

“This was the agreement under which people agreed to come back. This recent change was not run by any employees before being announced.”

20220402-100203