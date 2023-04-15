ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Working in South films helped Pooja Hegde improvise dialogues in ‘KKBKKJ’

Actress Pooja Hegde plays a Telugu girl in the upcoming theatrical film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The actress shared that having worked in South Indian film industries for over a decade trained to make improvisations in her dialogues while filming the Salman Khan-starrer.

The actress told IANS: “Years of working in the South Indian film industries have made me proficient with regard to improvising the lines of my character instantaneously on sets if the character speaks any of the south Indian languages like for this part in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.”

Having equal proficiency across languages hugely helps an actor to get the essence of a character coming from a particular background.

“I could easily mouth the dialogues in Telugu or improvise my lines because I have been working in that medium for quite some time now and have a decent understanding of that world and the culture,” the actress concluded.

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ is set to arrive in cinemas on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

