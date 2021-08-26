Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that for the first time in the history of independent India, with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a path breaking initiative has been taken to shift the working and functioning of the civil servants from ‘Rule to Role’, through the government’s ‘Mission Karmayogi’, so that they are confident and able to perform the task assigned to them.

Addressing a Workshop on “National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building” at Indian Institute of Public Administration here, the Minister said that this capacity building is taking place at the time of 75 years of India’s independence and India has not only survived these 75 years but has also grown as a nation.

Talking about the role of civil servants in present times, Singh said that the obligations of government servants have changed over the years and their accountability has increased. He also said that for any responsible nation, the ultimate motive is to ensure ‘ease of living’ for its citizens and India is treading well on this path.

Noting that Modi government has indulged in large scale administrative reforms, he further said that the Prime Minister has given a culture to the country which has been in tune to the ‘New India’ and he has the courage and conviction to think ‘out of the box’.

He also said that efforts are being made to hold a single Common Eligibility Test at every district level by January next year.

DoPT Secretary Deepak Khandekar, other high officials of the Indian Institute of Public Administration and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

–IANS

ams/pgh