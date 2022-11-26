Drawing inspiration from the Constitution, the Andhra Pradesh government has been working to ensure social justice by implementing various welfare schemes in a most transparent manner, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Saturday.

Reddy, along with Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, participated in the Constitution Day celebrations held here.

They paid glowing tributes to the architect of the Constitution, B.R. Ambedkar.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the Constitution was drafted by Ambedkar after studying the constitutions of 80 countries.

“The Constitution of India is great and it is the rule book that teaches discipline to all. For 72 years, this constitution has rewritten the history of various social groups,” he said.

Reiterating that the Constitution stands for the downtrodden, the Chief Minister said that the government is moving ahead with a number of welfare schemes to ensure that all sections are benefited in accordance with the Constitution.

Reddy also announced that 125 feet statue of Ambedkar will be unveiled here in April 2023.

Andhra Pradesh was the first state in the country which brought revolutionary changes in the society through ‘Grama Swarajyam’ and by establishing village/ward secretariats, the Chief Minister said, adding that around 50 per cent of the nominated posts were designated to the BCs, SCs, STs and minorities.

Highlighting the welfare schemes, he said the government is also giving away house titles to women and is trying to eliminate discrimination with development and many welfare schemes.

“Around 70 per cent of the council of ministers are BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. A BC leader was appointed as Speaker, an SC as chairman of the council and a minority person as deputy chairperson of the council,” he said.

