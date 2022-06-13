TV star Upasana Singh, who will be seen in the upcoming psychological thriller webseries ‘Masoom’, spoke of her experience of sharing the screen with Boman Irani.

For her, working with Boman has been very comforting as he brought in a friendly atmosphere on the sets for the actors involved in the project.

Expressing her thoughts, the actress said in a statement, “What shall I tell you about Boman ji. He’s such a beautiful, good natured and down-to-earth human being. He is a very brilliant actor to work with, very comfortable. I don’t think I would have been this comfortable to work with someone else, he made it so easy and friendly that I was able to do all my scenes.”

“Whenever you watch the show you will see that chemistry, you cannot say that we’re not husband and wife. But I really enjoyed working with him. There are probably very few actors with whom I have felt so comfortable”, she added.

The show is an Indian rendition of Irish series ‘Blood’, and it explores family ties and deception after losing a loved one. Set in Falauli, Punjab, the series will unfold the unspoken truths that cloud the lives of the Kapoor family, where complex relationship dynamics change with time and ambition.

The six-episode series, which also stars Samara Tijori, Manjari Fadnis, Veer Rajwant Singh and Manurishi Chaddha, has been directed by Mihir Desai and helmed by Gurmmeet Singh as the showrunner.

Produced under the Dreamers & Doers Co banner, a premium content studio owned by Reliance Entertainment, ‘Masoom’ is ready to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on June 17.

20220613-152805