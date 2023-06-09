ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Working with Ezra Miller in ‘The Flash’ incredible experience artistically: Andy Muschietti

NewsWire
0
0

Director Andy Muschietti has talked about his experience of working with actor Ezra Miller, and the latter’s role as the titular protagonist in ‘The Flash’.

The director said: “Meeting Ezra was an incredible experience artistically and creatively. I think it’s one of my best experiences of working with an actor. And I found out he is an incredible comedian too, which is something that I wasn’t expecting,” he said.

Andy said: “Of course, Ezra conveyed the humour of Barry Allen in previous movies, but this was a standalone film, where Ezra’s not only the protagonist, but he also plays two versions of Barry which was incredibly challenging.”

“When you see Ezra doing it, he makes it look so easy. And it was a privilege to collaborate with him and see his incredible talent,” he added.

Apart from Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ ensemble also includes Ben Affleck, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verd, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton.

Warner Bros. Pictures will be releasing ‘The Flash’ across cinemas in India on June 15.

20230609-184804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hilaria Baldwin feels the ‘wear and tear’ of pregnancy

    Gary Oldman signals retirement, doesn’t want to work till 80

    David Duchovny says scientologists tried to recruit him

    Ed Sheeran set to sing to honour Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth...