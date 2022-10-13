Singer-music composer Gajendra Verma, who is known for his track ‘Emptiness’, recently collaborated with the US-based alternative hip-hop group ‘Flipsyde’ for the track ‘Maar Sutteya’, and the composer couldn’t be more excited.

For him, it was a dream come true to have worked with the group.

The song has been received quite well by the listeners and reacting to the response, Gajendra said: “This is beyond words. Flipsyde is one of my favourite bands, and working with them was straight out of my dreams. And now, after beholding the cosmic amount of love and support that viewers are showering the song with, I’m even more ecstatic. The song has already crossed 2 million views. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

The song, which marks Gajendra’s foray into international space, features Nikkesha and Rohit Choudhary. It is directed by Vikram Singh and produced by Gajendra Verma, Dave Lopez, and Reto Peter.

‘Maar Sutteya’, which has been released under the banner of Virtual Planet Music, is available to stream on Gajendra Verma’s official YouTube channel.

20221013-181003