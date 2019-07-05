Working with Goutam Ghosh, a dream fulfilled: Neeraj Kabi

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Veteran actor Neeraj Kabi, who worked with the National award-winning filmmaker Goutam Ghose in the film “Raahgir”, says that he admires Ghosh a lot and had a dream to work with him.

“Working with Goutam Ghosh is a long cherished dream fulfilled in this film. When I was young, I used to write a scrapbook. I had the wish of working with three people, Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal and Goutam Ghosh,” Neeraj told IANS.

He added: “It is really unfortunate that by the time I started acting, Ray passed away. I wish I did even a small role as a child actor in any of his films… I played Mahatma Gandhi in ‘Samvidhaan’ directed by Shyam Benegal. Finally, when Ghosh called me for ‘Raahgir’, it was the dream turning into reality,”

“Raahgir” is a story of two strangers Nathuni and Lakhua who meet on a journey to the nearest town in search of a job for their livelihood. How they meet another stranger Chopatlal whose vehicle is stuck in the mud during rain, help him and the bond they create with each other forms the tale of the film.

The film is based on a short story written by Prafulla Roy.

Neeraj tagged the filmmaker as a great craftsman with huge clarity.

“The way he placed my character in the film, is a sheer excellence of a craftsman. The way he would brief his actors, camera angle, shot taking… one can learn so much just by observing him. Then, he has a special way to say ‘OK’ to approve a shot and we all wait for that.”

Despite acting in films like “Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!”, “Talvar”, “Viceroy’s House” and “Hichki”, Neeraj has always chosen the scripts carefully.

“I do not choose a film for my creative satisfaction but for my survival. I have to do roles in films where I am visible enough to get my next film. If I play a small part in a big star-driven film, I know I won’t get my next film assignment because probably the part I would be given, could be insignificant.”

The 55-year-old actor added: “I very politely excuse myself from small roles, by telling the filmmaker that ‘I want to work with you on a much bigger project, with a much meatier role. I would wait for you’. When I say this, I mean it, without being diplomatic.”

Neeraj also tried his hands in the web space with “Sacred Games”, where his character received a lot of appreciation. He says it will take a little more time for him to be accepted by a large number of people.

He feels that the audience is evolving.

“After the huge appreciation of that film at the Toronto Film Festival, when we brought the film (‘Ship of Theseus’) to India for the theatrical release, we were confident that the film will go away from the theatre within three days of its release.”

Proving the prediction wrong, to his surprise, the so-called art-house film actually did quite well and received a heartwarming response from the audience.

He added: “That gave me the confidence that if we – producer, director and actors are investing our talent and money at the right place, for stories that are worth telling, the audience is ready to receive that.”

