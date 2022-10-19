BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Working with govt to achieve ethanol blending target, says sugar mills body chief

NewsWire
0
0

Sugar mills are working with the government and oil marketing companies (OMCs) as well as Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) to achieve the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending.

President of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) Aditya Jhunjhunwala said this during the International Conference on Biofuels organised by SIAM on Wednesday.

SIAM president Vinod Aggarwal said during the inaugural session of the conference that first generation ethanol production capacity has been witnessing year-on-year growth.

He added that the government’s initiatives for the ethanol roadmap are important steps towards achieving self-reliance in the energy sector, he added.

P.K. Banerjee, SIAM executive director said, “We have 10 advocacy concoctions around which we are leading the efforts for ethanol promotion. The government has provided a roadmap for ethanol adoption for original equipment manufacturers and industry bodies and we are proud to be leading the discourse from front.”

20221019-124801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blackstone acquires majority stake in homegrown firm Simplilearn

    Equity indices in green, Sensex up 250 points

    Ambattur Industrial Estate one of the largest estates to have CETP

    Cabinet nod for MoU between ICAI and Qatar Financial Centre Authority