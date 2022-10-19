Sugar mills are working with the government and oil marketing companies (OMCs) as well as Society of Indian Automobiles Manufacturers (SIAM) to achieve the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending.

President of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) Aditya Jhunjhunwala said this during the International Conference on Biofuels organised by SIAM on Wednesday.

SIAM president Vinod Aggarwal said during the inaugural session of the conference that first generation ethanol production capacity has been witnessing year-on-year growth.

He added that the government’s initiatives for the ethanol roadmap are important steps towards achieving self-reliance in the energy sector, he added.

P.K. Banerjee, SIAM executive director said, “We have 10 advocacy concoctions around which we are leading the efforts for ethanol promotion. The government has provided a roadmap for ethanol adoption for original equipment manufacturers and industry bodies and we are proud to be leading the discourse from front.”

