ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Working with Nagesh sir is the best thing to happen in my career,’ says Priya Bapat

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Priya Bapat, who can be seen in the third season of the streaming show ‘City of Dreams’ released on Friday, has lavished praise on the director of the show, Nagesh Kukunoor, saying that working with him has left an impact on her as an actress.

Elaborating on the same, the actress told IANS: “I definitely believe that Nagesh sir has a great impact on me as an actor. Working with him is the best thing that has happened to me in my entire career. It is a process of rediscovering yourself. He makes you explore new facets of your own craft and personality. He will help you unlearn things that you’ve been doing for a while but adds no additional value to what you are performing I learned how to approach the character. In this season, there were scenes that start on a note and end somewhere unexpected. The characters have unique graphs and finding that was the most exciting part of learning.”

She further mentioned that the director is the kind who will make sure the actors bring their absolute A-game.

“You can be assured that you are in the best hands and being guided by someone who knows how to use your work right. It has been a wonderful experience. A lot of times actors think they are doing great but what you are doing and what is translating could be different. What is seen in the camera could be different. Nagesh sir always checks the rehearsals and checks what is on the monitor and guides you accordingly. There couldn’t be a more enriching experience,” she added.

The new season of ‘City of Dreams’, produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Kukunoor Movies, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

20230526-165607

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kareena on Karisma’s birthday: Chinese food tastes better when we eat...

    Diljit Dosanjh shares appreciation post for Lily Singh

    Vignesh Shivan hopes ‘Pebbles’ makes it to shortlist of Oscar finalists

    IANS Review: ‘Palm Springs’: Made to appeal to those who love...