Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is currently gearing up for the release of her next film ‘Cirkus’, has expressed her delight working with superstar director Rohit Shetty for the first time.

Shetty has helmed film which also stars an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav and Varun Sharma.Talking about the same, Jacqueline said: “I think all of us who have worked with (Rohit) sir for the first time, it has definitely been a dream in the making. I think it’s on every single actor’s wishlist to work with Rohit Shetty.”

She added: “And it’s true, It’s not just his films that look larger than life, he also shoots larger than life. Everyone becomes a big family and he brings everyone so beautifully together, we had so much fun.”

Jacqueline has kept her fans hooked with her different retro looks from the film. ‘Cirkus’ is all set to release on December 23, 2022.

Jacqueline will also be seen in her recently announced film ‘Crack’ and her Hollywood project ‘Tell it Like A Woman’.

