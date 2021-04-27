Amazon, Maple Leaf Foods and Maple Lodge Farms are the first three workplaces selected by the provinces to participate in public-private vaccination partnerships in Ontario.

Provincial criteria for selecting workplaces includes hot spot location, outbreak data, and willingness of the employer to operate and fund an on-site clinic for their employees and a separate clinic for the community.​

Clinics at Maple Lodge Farm locations in Brampton and Mississauga began on Tuesday while Maple Leaf Food will begin vaccination sites at their Brampton and Mississauga locations on Wednesday. Clinics at Amazon locations in Brampton and Bolton will begin on May 5.

The clinics listed above are currently for employees of each facility only.

“Workplace vaccination clinics represent an expansion of our mobile offerings here in Peel, and supply now permits us to launch this offering in support of our overall mass vaccination efforts,” said Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health. “By reaching out directly to residents and workplaces in hotspots, we can continue to address transmission in our community and quickly protect even more residents in our community, particularly those who cannot work from home.”

Two Amazon locations are currently under a partial closure due to five or more recent COVID-19 cases at the facilities.

Last Friday, the Amazon Centre at 8050 Heritage Road in Brampton and the centre at 12724 Coleraine Drive in Bolton were ordered to shut down partially for at least 10 days, under a new workplace order that the region’s top doctor implemented the same day.

Workplace clinics are expected to administer roughly 7,000 vaccinations in the first three weeks of operation.

Amazon, Maple Lodge Farms and Maple Leaf Foods will also operate local community clinics in partnership with the Region of Peel and community organizations, the details of which are being finalized.