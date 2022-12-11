New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANSlife) Given that he started his career by painting movie billboards on the streets of Bombay, M. F. Husain was perhaps the Indian artist who best grasped perspective.

He advanced to designing the interiors of children’s nurseries while working in a furniture dealership before joining the Progressive Artists’ Group, receiving the first National Award for Painting from the Lalit Kala Akademi, and emerging as India’s most well-known modernist.

If Husain had a favourite hobby, it would be painting big canvases or making jugalbandis that combined music and art. In an intriguing turn of events, the Kala Ghoda Festival chose a sizable horse painting by Husain to serve as the backdrop for a performance by Zakir Hussain, a master of the table. For the first time since that momentous occasion, this renowned artwork, which is a part of the DAG collection, will be on display to the general public as part of the Husain exhibition at DAG 1 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20221211-151003