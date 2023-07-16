Germany’s Florian Wellbrock claimed the title of men’s 10-kilometer event at the World Aquatics Championships, here on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who had previously won the event at the 2019 Gwangju worlds and taken bronze in Budapest last year, beat a field of 69 competitors before standing on top of the podium.

Wellbrock clocked one hour, 50 minutes and 40.30 seconds, followed by Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary in 1:50:59.00 and his compatriot Oliver Klemet in 1:51:00.80, a Xinhua report said.

It was Germany’s second open water gold medal in Fukuoka following Leonie Beck’s victory in the women’s 10km race on Saturday.

“It’s amazing, back on the top of the world. Double gold for Germany and also one bronze medal, so three Olympic spots for the German team, it’s unbelievable,” said Wellbrock, also the reigning Olympic champion and winner in the 5km event in Budapest last year.

“I love to be in the open water to swim with my friends and with the competitors but I don’t like to get stuck in the pack, to swim at the feet behind someone. I like to set the pace, to decide where we have to go and when we have to be faster or slower and this is really nice,” he added.

