World Aquatics released on Friday its 2022 testing report in partnership with the International Testing Agency.

A total of 5,835 samples were collected from 1,428 individual athletes from 101 National Federations in 2022, with swimming, water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving all included, the World Aquatics Integrity Unit reported.

A total of 3,766 urine and 2,069 blood samples have been collected, with female athletes accounting for 50.7% of tests, a Xinhua report said.

With regard to testing across World Aquatics sport disciplines, swimming accounted for 66% of all tests, followed by water polo (14%), open water (9%), artistic swimming (5%), and diving and high diving (4%).

