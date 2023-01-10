SPORTSWORLD

World Athletics publishes timetable for Paris 2024

The timetable for athletics events at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was published by the sport’s world governing body on Monday.

According to the timetable, 48 events will be spread over 11 competition days, starting with the men’s and women’s 20km race walk races on August 1 and ending with the women’s marathon on August 11, reports Xinhua news agency.

All finals of 43 in-stadium events will be held in nine evening sessions, while those of five road events will take place in the morning on four different days.

As announced last year, a new repechage format will be introduced at the 2024 Olympics. This will be added to the men’s and women’s 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m and the hurdles events.

For athletes who fail to qualify by place in the first round heat, they will get a second chance to qualify for the semifinals by participating the repechage.

The 2024 Games will also see the 35km race walk team event at the Olympics for the first time, with the mixed-gender event replacing the men’s 50km race walk in pursuit of greater gender equality.

World Athletics last month published the qualification system for Paris 2024. Athletes who do not qualify by meeting the entry standards can still earn their Olympic spots through their world ranking.

