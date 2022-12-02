SOUTH ASIA

World Bank approves $250mn for better environmental management in B’desh

NewsWire
0
0

The World Bank has approved $250 million in financing to help Bangladesh strengthen environmental management and promote private sector participation in green investment.

The Bangladesh Environmental Sustainability and Transformation (BEST) Project will support the Department of Environment to strengthen its technical and administrative capacity, the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Friday.

The statement said successful implementation of the project will help the South Asian country tackle key pollution issues, benefitting over 21 million people living in Greater Dhaka and beyond, reports Xinhua news agency.

“Bangladesh’s rapid economic growth and urbanization have come at a high environmental cost in terms of pollution. Not only that the pollution is impacting our health, but also it is eroding the country’s economic competitiveness,” said Dandan Chen, World Bank acting country director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

“The World Bank has been a long-standing partner to Bangladesh in tackling environmental challenges. This project will strengthen the country’s environmental institutions to better control pollution and promote sustainable development,” she added.

20221202-152006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak, India should sit together to resolve outstanding issues: Taliban

    Shehbaz to interact with Biden on UNGA sidelines

    Kabul airport suspends operations till further notice

    Imran faces unrest in Pakistan over record inflation