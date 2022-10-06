BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

World Bank cuts India’s GDP growth outlook

NewsWire
0
0

Citing the deteriorating global scenario, the World Bank on Thursday downgraded India’s GDP forecast for the current fiscal to 6.5 per cent.

In June 2022, it had projected that Indian economy will grow at a rate of 7.5 per cent.

In April also, the World Bank had cut India’s GDP forecast from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent.

At the same time though, it noted that India’s economic recovery is faster than the rest of the world.

The forecast has come just days before its annual meeting.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also cut the economic growth projection for 2022-23 from 7.2 per cent to 7 per cent, citing tightening of rates by US Federal Reserve and the prevailing geopolitical scenario.

20221006-194402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RBI to allow cross-border bill payments, bring credit info cos under...

    95% realtors fear project delays due to 2nd Covid wave, seek...

    Sterlite Copper’s exit from TN gives bad signal for new investors

    Unwise for India to place bans on private crypto assets: Report