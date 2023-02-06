A team of the World Bank headed by John Roome, Regional Director (Sustainable Development), South Asia Region, on Monday concluded Himachal Pradesh’s visit to explore new measures in resilient mountain communities.

He had discussed the agenda at a meeting with Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena before they met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu.

The government intends to move from green growth to climate resilient green Himachal, said the Chief Secretary, adding the Department of Environment, Science Technology (DEST) is working to scale up green growth initiatives.

New project engagements where the state needs assistance and support from the World Bank were also discussed during the meeting, an official statement said.

It includes support for green EV mobility programme to achieve carbon neutrality. The support for decongestion and urban mobility in all 12 districts and regional project to develop good practices for sustainable catchments and environmental management for hydro sustainability, sustainable forestry and natural capital management for Himachal under Green India Mission Approach were also discussed.

