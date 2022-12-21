WORLD

World Bank grants $8.86 mn to improve Lebanon’s solid waste management

NewsWire
0
0

The World Bank has agreed to fund Lebanon with $8.86 million to curb harmful emission from open burning of solid waste in Lebanon and improve its waste management.

The World Bank said on Tuesday in a statement that the financial aid will also help Lebanon to “recycle and composite solid waste at the municipal level, and reduce the exposure of residents of the north and south of the country to hazardous substances”.

The deal was signed by Lebanese Environment Minister Nasser Yassin and Jean-Christophe Carret, country director for the World Bank’s Middle East Department (Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria), Xinhua news agency reported.

The aid will be financed by the Global Environment Facility, a multilateral funder of green endeavours in developing countries which comprises UN affiliates and national entities.

Yassin said that the project will develop an integrated solid waste management system in certain waste service zones under the Ministry’s guidelines, starting with in-depth assessments of disposal sites to see if they are technically, financially and institutionally feasible for interventions.

For his part, Carret called on Lebanon to enforce environmental governance with the implementation of sector reforms to achieve resource recovery opportunities and ensure the financial sustainability of strongly needed infrastructure investments which can create green jobs.

20221221-063004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘American drones strike different locations of Kabul’

    30 passengers killed in road accident in Kenya

    US Secy of State to look into case of 83-yr-old priest...

    US fuel pipeline restarts ops after 6-day shutdown