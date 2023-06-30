INDIA

World Bank okays $1.5 bn financing for India’s low carbon transmission

NewsWire
0
0

The World Bank has cleared $1.5 billion financing to accelerate India’s low carbon transition.

In a statement issued on Friday, the global lender said the funding will incentivise India’s transition towards low-carbon energy by scaling up renewable energy, developing green hydrogen and stimulating climate finance for low-carbon energy investments.

“The programme will support the successful implementation of the National Green Hydrogen Mission that aims to stimulate $100 billion in private sector investment by 2030,” said Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank Country Director for India.

The programme plans to push renewable energy supply by reducing costs and improving power grid integration, while helping India reach its committed 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

The World Bank reiterated that it will support India in developing green hydrogen.

The low-carbon hydrogen energy is produced by electrolysis of water powered by renewable energy.

The lender further said that while India’s per capita energy consumption was only one-third of the global average, demand was expected to grow rapidly with the expansion of the economy.

This calls for phasing down of fossil-based energy sources in line with India’s goal of achieving net-zero by 2070, the statement added.

2023063031705

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bishnoi’s aide Kala Jatheri earned Rs 20 per liquor bottle, Rs...

    3 top IPS officers indicted for letting accused in custodial rape,...

    ‘Srivalli’ is top music video, ‘Shorts Break’ top creator in India...

    Gujarat: 157 custodial deaths in 2 yrs; kin of 1 victim...