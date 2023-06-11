WORLD

World Bank Prez calls for greater role for private sector in climate fight

NewsWire
0
0

Ajay Banga, the World Bank’s new President, called for the private sector to play a larger role to help emerging countries in their battle against climate change in his first interviews on Sunday.

He argued that countries from countries — essentially of the developed world, the World Bank, philanthropies and multilateral development banks (MDBs) will not be enough to meet the requirements of the emerging markets to help them transition from fossil fuel to clean fuel.

“The only way forward is to find a way to get the private sector to believe that this is part of their future,” said Banga, who took charge on June 2 as the 14th President of the World Bank, to CBS news.

He spoke also to CNN and made a similar pitch for scaling up private sector participation.

“What I think we have to do is… to find ways in the MDB system to think of a different playbook — to take on the risks that they cannot take on,” he added.

Banga is the first Indian-American to hold this position and called himself “Made in India” in the CNN interview, when he asked about the need for someone other than an American should lead the World Bank, which has always been headed by an American in an unwritten agreement with Europe, which, in return, gets to name the head of the International Monetary Fund.

Banga said he was born and raised in India and worked in both the developed and developing world and, thus, embodies the kind of diversity people may want to see at the leadership level.

Developing and less developed countries have long argued that in order to transition to clean energy they need help in resources and technology from the developed countries who caused most of the global warming with large-scale and unregulated industrialisation. And a climate fund set up to that effect has fallen way short of the committed targets.

20230612-024003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lithuania launches 1.3-bn-euro Rail Baltica tender

    Bournemouth sack coach Scott Parker days after 9-0 Liverpool humiliation

    Bipartisan gun law passed by Senate, now goes to Lower House...

    T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka’s Chameera, Gunathilaka ruled out of competition...