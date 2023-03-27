A World Bank team called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Monday and reviewed the progress of projects being implemented with its support.

During the discussions, three projects – Andhra’s Learning Transformation (SALT) project, the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Irrigation and Agriculture Transformation Project and the Improved Health Services Project came up for review.

The 8-member delegation of the World Bank was led by its Country Director for India, Auguste Tano Kouame.

While the World Bank team appreciated the way these projects are being implemented in the State, the Chief Minister urged it to conduct a comprehensive study of the changes taking place in educational, agriculture and medical and health sectors.

Detailing about the reforms being introduced in these sectors, he asked the team to ensure that the World Bank plays a partnership role in the developmental programmes besides extending financial and technical support.

The Chief Minister said that the government is overhauling the educational system by digitalising the classrooms with Interactive Flat Panels (IFP), taking the GER (Gross Enrolment Ratio) in primary education above the national average, developing government schools through ‘Nadu-Nedu’ to compete with corporate schools, introducing bi-lingual textbooks, serving nutritious food to students, and by implementing a slew of other programmes like Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, aiming at rolling out more Satya Nadellas from Andhra Pradesh.

He told them that the state has become a role model for the rest of the country with its innovative reforms like RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras), village and ward secretariats and with the development of new sea and airports for infrastructure, implementation of Family Doctor concept, Aarogya Sri and by building 17 new medical colleges to meet the growing medical needs.

Lauding the reforms, Kouame who is on his first visit to the state assured to cooperate with the state and extend all possible help for the next 25 years in tune with the mission and vision of the Chief Minister.

He said that the welfare measures and development programmes being implemented in the state have made it a role model for other states. He specially appreciated the programmes of support being extended to women’s self help groups, telemedicine, family doctor concept and said the vision of the Chief Minister has helped the state achieve higher growth rate.

The team assured continued support to the Chief Minister in taking the state forward.

