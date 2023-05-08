BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Architecture and planning institute CEPT University on Monday announced the appointment of Barjor Mehta, an alumnus and former director of the School of Planning, as the new President and Acting Director for a five-year term, commencing January 20, 2024.

Mehta, currently the Lead Urban Specialist at the World Bank, will succeed Dr Bimal Patel, who will continue in his role until Mehta assumes office.

Sanjay Lalbhai, Chairperson of the Governing Body, welcomed Mehta, stating: “As a successful professional with global experience in urban planning and development, I am confident that he will carry forward the legacy and lead the institute to newer horizons.”

Mehta, an architect and urban planner, has previously served as the Associate Professor of Urban Planning (1990-1995) and Director of the School of Planning, CEPT (1995-1997). He holds a Diploma in Architecture from the School of Architecture, CEPT, and a Master’s in Human Settlements Planning from the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok.

20230508-203402

