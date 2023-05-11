INDIASPORTS

World Boxing Championship: ‘He will bring home the gold medal’, says pugilist Nishant Dev’s father about his son

NewsWire
0
0

Ahead of the semi-final of IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships, Indian pugilist Nishant Dev’s father, Pawan Kumar has said he believes in his son’s abilities and is confident that he will bring home the gold medal.

Nishant (71 kg), the youngster from Haryana has been on a sensational run and has assured a medal already, but fans will be hoping that he comes back with gold. He has already scripted history by becoming the first Indian boxer to defeat a Cuban at Men’s World Championship.

Nishant’s journey in the world of boxing began in 2012, inspired by his uncle, a professional boxer. Under the guidance of his dedicated coach, Surender Chauhan, he honed his skills at the Karan Stadium. His unwavering determination and passion for the sport were evident as he tirelessly trained, with his father by his side.

Much like his idol Floyd Mayweather, Nishant showcased his fearlessness and exceptional boxing skills during the 2021 World Championships, his debut international tournament. He defeated formidable opponents such as Laszlo Kozak, a nine-time National Champion from Hungary, and two-time Olympian Merven Clair from Mauritius.

Although his journey ended in the quarter-finals, Nishant left a lasting impression with his remarkable performance.

Now, ahead of the semi-finals of IBA Men’s Boxing Championship, Pawan Kumar, filled with pride and hope, has shared his heartfelt wishes for his son.

“I wish Nishant all the best for the upcoming semi-final and final in the World Men’s Boxing Championship. His dedication, perseverance, and indomitable spirit have been inspiring. I believe in his abilities, and I am confident that he will bring home the gold medal,” Kumar said.

The southpaw suffered a freak injury in 2010, when he dislocated his shoulder after falling from stairs.

“The previous shoulder injury resurfaced in 2022 but he persevered to come back, Nishant underwent surgery and embarked on an extensive rehabilitation process. His determination has paid off. I would also like to thank Inspire Institute of Sport for the role they played in training him,” Kumar concluded.

20230511-223401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek Vichare’s ‘The Girl Who Got Labelled’ becomes bestseller amid global...

    IPL performers rewarded in India’s squad for South Africa T20Is, Pujara...

    Lioness attacks, injures 3 in Gujarat

    Big B asks footballer Sunil Chhetri to ‘bring the Asian Cup...