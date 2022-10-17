INDIASPORTS

World Championship: Sameer wins silver in Junior Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol event

NewsWire
0
0

Sameer won a silver in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men Junior event, on competition day five of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt.

He got 23 hits in the medal match, finishing behind Wang Shiwen of China, who won gold with 25. Liu Yangpan won bronze in a match which pitted three Chinese against one Indian.

Sameer had shot 573 in qualification to finish fourth and then had 10 hits to Yangpan’s 12 in the ranking round to make it to the medal round. Meanwhile teammate Udhayveer Sidhu also made it to the ranking matches but finished fourth in his one to be eliminated. He was seventh in qualification with a score of 569.

Three other Indians in the fray, Jatin (10th with 567), Adarsh Singh (13th with 565) and Harshawardhan Yadav (16th with 562) could not make it beyond qualification.

Also in the day, the women’s Air Pistol Team reached the gold medal match scheduled for Tuesday. Esha Singh, Shikha Narwal and Varsha Singh topped their first qualification stage with a score of 855 and then came second to China’s Wang Siyu, Zhao Nan and Shen Yiyao with a score of 576 in stage two, to make the title round.

There was disappointment in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event however after the pair of Mehuli Ghosh and Arjun Babuta shot 630.0, to miss out on the medal rounds by a margin of 0.3 and finish seventh. Elavenil Valarivan and Kiran Ankush Jadhav were 17th with 627.5.

20221017-204404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kashmir youth shot dead inside his house

    Animal husbandry startups offer hi-tech solutions to livestock sector

    BGMI fixes speed glitch, other issues with latest patch

    Kolkata top cop Soumen Mitra selected for Police Medal