World C’ships: Mary Kom through to quarters, Saweety out

Ulan-Ude (Russia), Oct 8 (IANS) Six-time champion Mary Kom (51kg) on Tuesday sealed a spot for herself in the quarter-final of the ongoing women’s World Boxing Championships. Mary beat Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas by a unanimous decision in the pre-quarters after she had received a first-round bye.

Later in the day, Saweety Bora’s (75kg) campaign ended in the pre-quarters with a loss to Welsh second seed Lauren Price. Saweety lost by a split decision (1-3).

Mary dominated much of the bout with her punches being more accurate than her opponent on a consistent basis. The judges’ points at the end stood 29-28, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 30-27 in her favour.

The 36-year-old is thus one win away from securing a medal and next faces Colombian Ingrit Valencia. She is the reigning Pan American champion in the flyweight category and had won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Manju Rani (48kg) is the only Indian pugilist apart from Mary to have managed to reach the quarter-finals of her weight class while Lovlina Burgohain (69kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) will have their pre-quarters bouts on Wednesday.

