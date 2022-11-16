SPORTSFOOTBALLINDIA

World Cup: FIFA head Infantino expects football to unite world (interview)

NewsWire
0
0

Football is much more than a sport, and has a “unique magic” power to bring people together, said FIFA President Gianni Infantino ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While attending the ongoing G20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, Infantino called on world leaders to set aside tensions and conflicts, and enjoy the quadrennial football event which is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar.

“The World Cup should be an occasion for joy and unity. It should send a message of hope,” Infantino told Xinhua in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Infantino said football is also an important economic activity with a global GDP of hundreds of billions of U.S. dollars, creating millions of jobs and bolstering economic growth. “This is about growth, economic growth,” said the FIFA head.

Infantino expected the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to be viewed by five billion people, more than half of the world’s population.

Noting China’s plan to bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2031, Infantino said that the move, together with China’s involvement in football clubs and youth football, helps address regional imbalances in football development, and is crucial for the overall development of the sport.

“China has to be a key part of growth of football. Bidding for important events has to be an element that makes football grow even more in China, women’s or men’s football,” he said.

He said that FIFA has been discussing how to implement a footballing culture in China, with the hope of making young boys and girls dream of becoming football players, and teaching them team spirit and respect for each other.

20221116-202806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Crystal Palace’s Andersen goes to police over online death threats

    Ecuador set to keep place at 2022 FIFA WC after player...

    Promotion will lead to longer and better league, says Indian football...

    FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 fever grips India early: adidas launch...