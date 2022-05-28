Indian rowers found the going tough against some world-class competition as only one of them managed to directly qualify for the semifinals on the opening day of action at the 2022 World Rowing Cup 1, here on Saturday.

India’s single sculler Dushyant finished 4th in his first heat with a timing of 7:36.98 and moved to the quarters, where he finished 5th with a time of 7.08:80 to move to the Final C/D.

In the men’s coxless fours, India had fielded two teams. While India A finished fourth in their first race in a time of 6:20.53 and moved to the repechage round, India B finished fourth in their heat in 6.32:05 and also moved to the repechage round, the Rowing Federation of India informed in a release.

In the repechage races, India A finished third in their race in 6:02.41 and moved to the semi-finals while India B came fifth in the race in 6:09.68 and moved to Final C on Friday.

In the lightweight men’s double sculls, India fielded two teams. While India A came up with a strong finish to take the second position in their heat in 6:46.52 and moved to the semifinals. India B finished fourth in their race with a time of 6:55.88 and moved to the repechage round, in which it clocked 6:38.75 for fifth place and made it to Final C.

In the men’s quadruple sculls, India finished fifth in their heats in 6:10.64 and moved to the repechage round.

20220528-222203