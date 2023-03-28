INDIASPORTS

World Cup Shotgun C’ship: Indian skeet shooters bow out in qualification stage

NewsWire
0
0

Indian skeet shooters bowed out at the qualification stage of both the women’s and men’s individual competition, at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun Championship at Larnaca, Cyprus.

Raiza Dhillon was the best Indian finisher overall, shooting a score of 114 for a 16th-place finish in the women’s skeet. London Olympics bronze medallist and six-time European champion Danka Bartekova of Slovakia won gold in the event.

Among the other Indian women in the fray, Parinaz Dhaliwal shot 108 for a 33rd place finish while Areeba Khan was further back in 40th with a score of 105, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Tuesday.

In the men’s skeet, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot 116 to finish 33rd while Abhay Singh Sekhon was 74th with a tally of 108 hits. Man Singh shot 105 for an 86th-place finish.

Four of them, the pair of Raiza and Man and Areeba and Angad, will come back on Wednesday for the mixed team skeet competition.

20230328-205403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin discusses about ‘loving’ Soundarya with Gautam

    One out of seven in 15-24 yrs of age feels depressed...

    Google Maps rolls out estimated toll charges for your journey in...

    NIA sleuths to visit K’taka over Bajrang Dal activist murder case