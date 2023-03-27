INDIASPORTS

World Cup Shotgun: Raiza Dhillon best Indian on show on day one

Raiza Dhillon shot a 70, to emerge the best Indian on show on competition Day One of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Larnaca, Cyprus.

Raiza, competing in the women’s skeet, was in the 14th spot after three rounds of qualification and will be aiming to finish among the top eight with 50 targets coming up on Tuesday before the final rounds begin on the same day.

Parinaz Dhailwal shot 64 to lie in the 44th spot while Areeba Khan was further down in 58th, having shot a 59, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

The leading score of the day was the 72 shot by six shooters, with Victoria Larsson of Sweden perched on the top of the leaderboard.

In the men’s skeet, India’s Angad Vir Singh Bajwa also shot 70 but found himself in the 47th spot with teammates Abhay Singh Sekhon in 62nd with 69 and Man Singh in 81st with 67 respectively.

