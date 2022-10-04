Australia T20I captain Aaron Finch has said the ICC T20 World Cup taking place at home is not going to change anything in terms of the team’s preparation for the showpiece event.

The 35-year-old, who recently retired from ODI cricket mainly due to poor form over the last one year, added T20 cricket is “really difficult game” and that his side was just focusing on how to play it in the best possible manner without thinking too much about the pressure.

“The external noise is that there is extra pressure because you’re at home and you’re defending (the World Cup),” Finch told SEN 1170 Afternoons on Tuesday. “We haven’t talked about that (pressure) once, the reality is every time you walk and mark centre for Australia there is pressure.

“We certainly haven’t focused on that at all, we’ve been really clear with how we want to play, appreciating that T20 cricket is really difficult game,” added Finch.

Australia enter the event as favourites though Finch’s form has been patchy, with several experts urging the selectors to look at options, especially young allrounder Cameron Green.

Finch, however, said he wants to give it his all in his final international tournament as skipper.

“I’ve always given 100 per cent of my focus to the next game or series, in terms of planning and preparation, I don’t think it’s any sharper, but I’m a little bit more clear minded I guess,” Finch said.

“I haven’t looked beyond these first two games (two-match T20I series) against the West Indies (before the World Cup) to be honest, in the background in the months leading up to a big block like this; you do a lot of planning and preparation as a captain.

“The closer you get to a series or tournament all of the decisions are already made and there might just be some tinkering here and there that selectors and coach want to do. That gives the playing group in particular, full focus for the next series,” he added.

Australia begin their World Cup defence against New Zealand later this month at the SCG.

