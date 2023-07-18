After the inclusion of the Gatka game in the National Games of India, the World Gatka Federation (WGF) and the National Gatka Association of India (NGAI) have their sights set on including the game in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics.

Also plans are underway to establish a world-class Gatka training and research academy to provide training to officials and facilitate research on this traditional martial art.

At meeting at Gurdwara Sahib Shaheed Akali Baba Phoola Singh in Plainfield in Indiana in the US, WGF President Harjeet Singh Grewal, who is currently on a tour to promote the game, highlighted the initiatives of the NGAI, which led to the recognition of Gatka as a sport by the Indian Olympic Association and its inclusion in the 37th National Games.

Earlier, Gatka had been included in the Khelo India Youth Games, All India Inter University Games, and National School Games through the efforts of the NGAI.

Gatka promoter and NGAI president, Grewal said Gatka’s inclusion in the Punjab sports gradation list enabled Gatka players to avail three per cent reservation under the sports quota for government jobs and admission to educational institutions.

Also Gatka lessons have been incorporated into the fifth and tenth grade textbooks to provide basic knowledge to young children.

Grewal revealed that during his month-long foreign tour, he’s holding a series of meetings with the managements of gurdwaras and Gatka akharas in different countries and states to raise maximum awareness and promote the game internationally.

Speaking on the occasion, Deep Singh, General Secretary of WGF, said the Gatka Federation USA would establish state-level Gatka associations in America.

