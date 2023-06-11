New Delhi, June 11 (IANSlife) Celebrate World Gin Day and #StirCreativity with 10 carefully chosen botanicals from far-flung locales around the world, which are then delicately vapour infused to capture their bright, colourful flavours. Bombay Sapphire brings the premium spirit to mark the beginning of the worldwide festival of all things gin and presents it as the ideal blank canvas for creativity. Its adaptability and well-balanced flavour profile offer countless cocktail-making possibilities.
PEPPERMINT G & T
Ingredients:
50 ml Bombay Sapphire
40 ml peppermint tea
60 ml premium tonic water
Mint sprig
Star Anise
Method:
Fill a balloon glass with ice.
Add 50 ml Bombay Sapphire and 40 ml peppermint tea.
Top up with 60ml premium tonic water.
Garnish with a mint sprig & a star anise.
CRANBERRY G & T
Ingredients:
50ml Bombay Sapphire
30ml cranberry juice
70ml premium tonic water
A lime wedge
Method:
Fill a balloon glass with ice
Add 50ml Bombay Sapphire
Add 30ml cranberry juice
Top up with 70ml premium tonic water
Garnish with a lime wedge
SPICED MULE
Ingredients:
45 ml Bombay Sapphire
15 ml lime juice
Dashes aromatic bitter
30ml ginger beer
Lime wedge
Cinnamon stick
Method:
Fill a mule mug with ice
Add 45ml Bombay Sapphire,
Add 15ml lime juice & dashes aromatic bitter
Top up with 30 ml ginger beer
Garnish with a lime wedge & cinnamon stick
ORANGE AND PEPPER TWIST
Ingredients:
50ml Bombay Sapphire
100ml tonic water (chilled & freshly opened)
1 Orange wedge
2 Full grinds of black pepper
Method:
Squeeze an orange wedge into a Balloon glass
Add two grinds of black pepper
Pour in the Bombay Sapphire and swirl the glass to mix and infuse
Fully fill the glass with cubed ice and stir to mix and chill.
Top with 100ml of tonic water by pouring it gently down the bar spoon to retain as much effervescence as possible.
Gently fold/stir with a bar spoon to combine
Celebrate this ‘World Gin Day’ with Classics from THE Park Hyderabad
THE Park hotels across the country are home to some of the finest cocktails in town. Through years of tailoring our drinks to the palate of our customers, THE Park has crafted some fine cocktails that always leave the guests wanting for more. Here is the recipe curated by Bartender Mahesh Madhani.
GUAVA MARY
Ingredients:
60ml Gin
Dash of angostura bitter
Dash of Tabasco
120ml Guava Juice
Preparation:
Pour all the ingredients in cocktail shaker along with ice cubes.
Shake well and strain into a martini glass rimmed with salt and paprika powder.
Garnish: Lemon Slice
