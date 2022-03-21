March 20 is annually celebrated as World Happiness Day. Just ahead of this day, every year the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions releases the World Happiness Report.

This report has been published every year since 2012, making 2022 the tenth edition. This year, too, Finland has topped the list as the happiest country in the world. This is the fifth time in a row that Finland has bagged the top spot.

The other countries right behind Finland are Denmark, Iceland, then Switzerland and the Netherlands ranking at number 5.

The World Happiness Report is published bearing in mind two indexes – first is the happiness or evaluation of quality of life measured via opinion surveys; and second, identifying the key elements that contribute to well-being such as life expectancy, freedom to make life choices and GDP. On the basis of these criteria, all countries are observed and ranked.

Since the world is now in the third year of the Covid pandemic, this year’s report also focused on looking back and observing how countries managed themselves during the pandemic wave. It also factored in how countries are looking forward to maintaining well-being of the people.

The ranking system is arrived at by using variable weighted average on a scale of 1 to 10 which is monitored over a period of time. This score is compared with other countries to arrive at the ranking. This year 146 countries were ranked.

According to the analysis based on parameters mentioned above, the top 3 spots went to Scandinavian countries. India ranked 139 in last year’s Happiness Report, this year it seems to have jumped three spots and is ranked at 136.

The unhappiest countries in the world, in descending order, were Afghanistan, Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana.

Canada ranked at number 15 this year, closely followed by United States at number 16. Israel was the only country from Asia to make it to the top 20 happiest countries, while no African countries featured in the top 20.

From the Australian continent, New Zealand bagged the number 10 spot while Australia was ranked as the 12th happiest country in the world.