April 7 is annually considered as World Health Day. This day is celebrated every year to discuss health-related problems and to draw attention to specific health issues that concern people across the globe.

The very first World Heath Day was observed on April 7, 1950. In 1948, the WHO had set aside April 7 as the designated date to celebrate the creation of WHO in the First Health Assembly. Therefore, April 7 also marks the anniversary of WHO since its establishment in 1948.

Like most other ‘special’ days, World Health Day too has a theme each year. The theme for 2022 is “Our Planet, Our Health”. The world at large is grappling with the ongoing pandemic and with each passing day the population on Earth is dealing with the aftermath of increasing pollution, which is causing a host of health concerns like asthma, heart diseases and cancer.

The WHO aims to bring the focus of the global population on the urgent actions that need to be taken to “keep humans and the planet healthy.

World Health Day was among the first official acts carried out by the WHO as soon as it was formed on April 7, 1948.

The first World Health Day was celebrated on 22 July 1949, however in 1950, it was changed to April 7 and since then this is the date on which the world celebrates World Health Day.

On the occasion of World Health Day lets look at 5 ways in which we can live a healthier life:

Eat Healthy

Eating a balanced diet that includes fresh vegetables, fruits, protein and healthy fats will keep the body well nourished and healthy. Eliminating or reducing the intake of junk and processed food and trying to eat home-cooked food instead of take-outs all the time is another simple hack to staying healthy

Sleep well

This cannot be said enough – a healthy body and mind needs minimum 7-8 hours of sound sleep every night to function properly. Sleeping less or not sleeping on time has long term detrimental effects on the body. Lack of sleep leads to stress, elevated blood pressure and a host of other health problems as you age. For a healthy mind and active body, it is necessary to stick to a routine of sleeping at least 7-8 hours and more importantly practice the habit of sleeping and waking up at the same time every day.

Take care of mental health

While everyone takes a lot of effort to be physically fit, sometimes in daily life the mental well being is neglected. Many people don’t even realise they are anxious or depressed until the condition is nearly critical. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, fatigued, restless and uneasy all the time, these are not signs of stress or tiredness, its your cue to get help and intervention for your mental health.

Be active

When you exercise you brain releases endorphins, which are dubbed as the ‘happy hormones’ for a reason. Endorphins can energise and make your feel positive. SO, its important to incorporate some form of exercise in your daily life. The American Heart Association prescribes a minimum of 150 minutes of exercise per week to stay active and healthy.

Eliminate vices

The ill effects of excessive drinking and smoking are well documented. Drinking too much alcohol and smoking cigarettes have many detrimental health effects, and the risks only increase with age. It is best to eliminate or reduce the dependency on alcohol and cigarettes. If you are addicted alcohol, cigarette or drugs, then its necessary to seek intervention and get the required help to remove these vices out of your life.