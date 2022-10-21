SPORTSBADMINTONWORLD

World Junior Mixed Team Badminton: India beat Germany, to play Hong Kong for 13th place

NewsWire
0
0

The Indian team beat Germany 4-1 in its 13-16th place playoff match at the World Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2022, here on Friday.

India will play Hong Kong, who beat the Czech Republic 3-1 in the other bracket, in a bid to finish in the 13th position in the tournament.

India started the tie against Germany with a win as the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma beat Jarne Schlevoigt and Julia Meyer 21-18, 21-16 in the opener.

Bharat Raghav then doubled India’s lead with a come-from-behind 14-21, 21-17, 21-8 win over Sanjeevi Padmanabhan Vasudevan in men’s singles.

The men’s doubles pair of Jonathan Dresp and Simon Krax, however, pulled a match back for Germany as they got the better of Arsh Mohammad and Abhinav Thakur 21-14, 24-22.

In the crucial fourth match, Unnati Hooda produced a clutch 21-8, 21-6 win over the German women’s singles representative Selin Hubsch.

With India 3-1 up, the women’s doubles pair of Shreya Balaji and Srinidhi Narayanan wrapped up the affair, beating Julia Meyer and Cara Siebrecht by a 21-13, 21-13 margin.

Even if the Indian badminton team wins Saturday’s match against Hong Kong, it cannot better its finishing position, 12th, from the last edition in 2019.

India’s best showing at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships was a fourth-place finish in the 2008 edition.

20221021-180404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Japan Open 2022: Srikanth advances to pre-quarters; Lakshya, Saina make early...

    Thailand Open: Sindhu loses to Chen Yu Fei in semi-finals

    BAI announces Rs 1 cr prize money for Thomas Cup winning...

    Badminton Asia C’ships: Sindhu reaches semi-finals, Satwik-Chirag lose in quarters